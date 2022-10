GBFM Newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new fuel station and garage in Tuam.

The development is led by Corrib Oil Limited and would be located on the Ballygaddy Road at Airglooney.

It would include the construction of a commercial warehouse and vehicle repair building, and fuel storage and distribution depot, as well as a sales forecourt, shop and offices.

County planners are due to make a decision in November.