Plans lodged for new fire station in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Plans have been lodged for a new fire station in Loughrea.

The project is classed as a strategic infrastructure development, and has been lodged directly with An Bord Pleanala.

The new building would be located at St. Lawrence’s Field’s at Athenry Road, opposite the Loughrea Hotel.

The multi-million euro facility would be a significant upgrade on the existing building at Barrack Street, which has long been described as no longer fit for purpose.

But while locals welcome a new fire station, not everyone is happy with the proposed location.

A public meeting held last week heard claims the site at Athenry Road is an important green area for the town.

An Bord Pleanala are due to make a decision in February.