Plans lodged for new factory at IDA Business Park in Ballinasloe

Galway bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new factory at the IDA Business and Technology Park in Ballinasloe.

Ross Engineering Ltd has applied for permission for a significant business and technology plant.

Ross was founded over 20 years ago and provides specialist engineering, construction & polymer services.

It covers a range of sectors, including Medical Technologies, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Science and Education, Food and Beverage, and Oil and Gas.

It’s now submitted plans for a new business and technology plant at the IDA park at Creagh, Ballinasloe, with a total floor space of 7450sq.m.

It’s described as a a manufacturing, storage and distribution facility.

In February, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited Ballinasloe to tour the IDA park and visit local businesses.

On that occassion, he was asked about the potential for investment – and said he was confident of a significant annoucement in the coming months.

County planners are due to make a decision on the application for the new plant in June.