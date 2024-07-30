Galway Bay FM

30 July 2024

Plans lodged for new community playground in Carnmore

Plans have been lodged for a new community playground in Carnmore.

The project, led by Seán Mannion, would be located behind the community centre, opposite the gap between the first and second pitch.

It would include swings, slides, timber and net bridges, balance beams, tunnels, play mounds, and benches.

The application says it would be suitable for children aged between 3 and 12 years of age.

County planners will make a decision in September.

