Plans lodged for major surgical hub at Merlin Park

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a major surgical hub on the grounds of Merlin Park Hospital.

The hub will help take pressure off waiting lists at UHG by performing a large amount of surgeries that are low to medium complexity.

The surgical hub has been mooted for some time as a crucial part of the solution to severe congestion at UHG.

A similar hub operating in Tallaght has reported a 90 per cent reduction in patients waiting more than three months for procedures.

For many, Merlin Park was the obvious location for the Galway hub, but it was only last month that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed it was the preferred choice.

Now, a planning application has been lodged by the HSE for a three storey surgical hub with a floor area of 4,265sq.m on the grounds of Merlin Park.

It’d also include 108 car parking spaces, 20 electric charging points, and a new bus stop adjacant to the new building.

City planners will make a decision in August.