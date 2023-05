Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought for a significant solar farm near the village of Creggs.

The plan is led by Elgin Energy Services Ltd and would be based at a 107 hectare site in the townlands of Cuilnacappy, Park, Moneenroe and Gortnalavey.

It’s seeking 10 year planning permission for the farm, which would have an operational lifespan of 40 years and an export capacity of up to 75MW of electricity.

County planners are due to make a decision in June.