1 February 2024

Plans lodged for major office development in Knocknacarra

Plans have been lodged for a major office development in Knocknacarra.

McDonogh Capital Investments is seeking permission for three multi-storey blocks at Galway Business Park.

The development would be sited adjacant to Bothar Stiofain, close to the junction with Rahoon Road.

The blocks would range in height from four to eight storeys, and the plans also include 167 car parking spaces and 216 bicycle spaces.

City planners are due to make a decision in March.

