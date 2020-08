Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for the construction of a major new hotel at Briarhill in the City.

The plans are being led by Parosi Developments Ltd and would see an 8 storey hotel constructed at Site 4 in the Briarhill Business Park close to Western Motors.

The development would consist of 186 bedrooms, a swimming pool, Spa facilities and a restaurant and bar – to hear the full details, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…