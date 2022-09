Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a major housing development in Ballinasloe.

The development of 165 homes would be located on the south side of the town, behind the existing Tesco site.

It would consist of a mix of three, two and single-bed units – including houses, duplex units and apartments.

The plan has been submitted to An Bord Pleanala as a Strategic Housing Development and a decision is due in December. (20/12)