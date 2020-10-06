Plans lodged for major housing and commercial development in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans have been lodged for a major housing and commercial development in Athenry town including a new LIDL store.

The project would involve 92 housing units, a discount food store, a creche, cafe and office space.

The development led by Ghost Zapper Limited would be located at Athenry House on the corner of Clarke Street and Cross Street.

The proposed new LIDL store would include a number of sustainability features including an energy management system, electric vehicle charging spaces and solar panel systems.

The store would create 30 jobs in Athenry should the development secure approval.

The housing units would be made up of a mix of one, two and three bed apartments along with three and four bed terraced houses.

214 parking spaces and 291 cycle spaces would service the development along with shared communal and private open spaces with play equipment, outdoor seating and street furniture.

County planners are expected to make a decision in November.