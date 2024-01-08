Plans lodged for major extension at Gort Community School

Plans have been lodged for a major extension at Gort Community School.

The project would involve the construction of a three storey extension and link building, as well as considerable refurbishment works to existing buildings.

Works to an existing building known as the “Covid Building” will provide a multi-use hall, while works to the “Noone Building” will offer changing facilities, fitness suite and bathrooms.

There’ll also be a special education unit, five new mutli-use ballcourts, a new access point at Circular Road, and relocated entrance to the public playground.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says this project is vital to ensure growing demand for education can be met.