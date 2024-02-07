Galway Bay FM

7 February 2024

Plans lodged for major development of 234 new homes in Gort

Planning permission is being sought for a major development of 234 homes in Gort.

The project is led by Gort Homes Developments Ltd and would be based at a site at Loughrea Road on the edge of the town.

Three-bedroom houses would by far be the most common feature of the development.

But there’d also be some bigger houses, duplexes and apartments of varying size, and senior living apartments.

There’d also be a commercial element, including a café, creche and office space, as well as amenity spaces and an activity centre.

Some of the block elements would be up to four storeys in height, and the plan includes pedestrian and cyclist access links to Gort Railway Station.

County planners are due to make a decision next month.

