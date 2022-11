Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a housing development in Headford.

The project, led by Callanan & Walsh Construction, would see 16 houses constructed at Eallagh.

They’d be a mix of four, three and two-bed units across a terrace of houses, as well as a single detached home and a bungalow.

There’d be a new access point off the N84, and a large communal open space, with pedestrian access through the existing Eallagh estate.

Planners are due to make a decision in January.