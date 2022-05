From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Planning permission is being sought for a development of 27 houses in Clifden.

The application is led by T-M-L Properties Ltd.

It involves the construction of 27 houses comprising of a number of blocks.

There would also be 49 car parking spaces as well as the provision of footpaths and a pedestrian crossing

The application is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement.

County planners are due to issue a decision in May.