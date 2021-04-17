Plans lodged for hostel and retail unit at Tonery’s Pub in Bohermore

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a hostel and retail unit at Tonery’s pub in Bohermore.

The application is led by Peadar Tonery and would be located at Tonery’s pub at 144 Bohermore

The project would invvolve the demolition of the existing pub and adjoining shed and the construction of a hostel development.

This would be built over three floors over ground floor level and two floors below ground floor level comprising of 163 rooms.

The proposal also provides for a retail unit as well as public realm and landscaping works including pedestrian linkages and cycle parking spaces.

City planners are due to make a decision next month.