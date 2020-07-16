Plans lodged for high-rise student accommodation block on the Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans have been lodged for a major high rise student accommodation development on the Headford road in the city.

The proposed eight storey development adjacent to Galway Retail Park would see the creation of 254 student beds, four retail units and a gym.

The application is being led by Cleverson Ltd and would include a mixture of 1 and 2 bed studio apartments along with 4,5,6 and 7 bed units across 6 floors.

The plans would see the demolition of an existing ESB unit enclosure and the creation of a 2,385 square metre development.

City planners are expected to make a decision on the project in September.