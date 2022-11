Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a fertility clinic at Dominick Street.

The project is led by Fertility & Fetal Health, which currently operates a clinic at The Crescent.

The proposal would involve a change of use of Lock House at Dominick Street Upper, from office use to use as a medical consultancy.

Lock House is listed as a protected structure.

Planners are due to make a decision in January