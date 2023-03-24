Plans lodged for demolition of old Emergency Department at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for the demolition of the old Emergency Department at UHG.

The works are to clear the way for the construction of a new Women and Children’s Block, which will house a new Emergency Department.

Since late last year, a temporary Emergency Department has been in operation at University Hospital Galway.

Now the HSE is seeking permission to demolish its predecessor and a range of associated buildings, to make way for a planned new block.

In its application, it says that even putting that development aside, the buildings have reached the end of their useful life.

There are significant infrastructural problems, particularly foul odours and blockages due to major drainage issues.

The old ED is set to be demolished, along with a number of temporary buildings used for a range of services.

City planners will make a decision in May. (03/05)