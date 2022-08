Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning permission is being sought for an apartment development in Moycullen.

The project, led by Limekin Construction, would be located at Killarainey.

The plans involve the demolition of an existing house and commercial shed, and see them replaced with a three story apartment block.

It would consist of 5 one-bed units, 14 two-bed units and 3 three-bed units, as well as two co-working office spaces.

County planners are due to make a decision in August.