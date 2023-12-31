Galway Bay FM

31 December 2023

Plans lodged for apartment complex in Moycullen

Plans have been lodged for a minor apartment complex in Moycullen.

The project, led by Heanue Construction Ltd, would see a six-unit block constructed at a site at Killrainey.

They’d consist of three single-bed apartments and three two-bed units.

County planners are due to decide in February.

Meanwhile, permission is being sought for a minor housing development in the same town.

Solemia Unlimited Company is looking to build 4 semi-detached homes within the existing Bun na Coille estate.

County planners are due to make a decision in January.

