Plans lodged for almost 100 housing units in Castlegar

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a large residential development at Castlegar on the Tuam Road.

The project would see the construction of almost 100 housing units.

99 residential units would be built under the plan.

This would involve a mix of 43 houses and 56 apartments.

There would also be a creche facility including an external secure play area.

The plan would also involve new vehicular and pedestrian accesses to and from the N83.

The planning application led by K King Construction is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement.

City planners are set to make a decision in July.