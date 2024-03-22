Plans lodged for 8-turbine windfarm in North Galway

Plans have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala for a new windfarm in North Galway.

The 8-turbine development would be located at Laurclavagh and adjacent townlands.

The turbines would have a blade tip length of 185 metres – and when completed, the wind farm would generate an estimated 56MW.

This makes it a Strategic Infrastructure Development – and therefore it goes straight to An Bord Pleanala rather than county planners.

A decision is due in September.