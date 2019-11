Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for 74 residential units in Kingston, Knocknacarra.

The development would see the demolition of two existing houses and their replacement with 3 four to five storey apartment blocks.

Planning permission is being sought by Diagnostic Medical Imagine International ltd, with Galway City planners due to make a decision in mid December.