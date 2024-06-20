Galway Bay FM

20 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Plans lodged for 64 new homes in Claregalway

Share story:
Plans lodged for 64 new homes in Claregalway

Planning permission is being sought for a new development of 64 homes in Claregalway.

Valcris Ltd is looking to build on a site at Droim na Gaoithe, behind a planned Lidl supermarket, which has been approved by An Bord Pleanala.

Primary access would be through Lakeview, with pedestrian links also planned for the northwest side onto the Lidl site.

The homes would be a mix of three and two bed townhouses, duplexes and apartments across 7 blocks, up to three stories in height.

County planners are due to make a decision in August.

Share story:

Independent Ireland councillors unhappy after being "locked out" of power in new County Council

Local Independent Ireland councillors aren’t happy that they’ve been “locked out” of power in the new County Council, which meets ...

Call for "certainty" from HSE over future plan for Clifden Hospital once new amalgamated nursing unit is completed

There’s a call for “certainty” from the HSE over future plans for Clifden Hospital, once a long-awaited new nursing unit is built. Plann...

Plans lodged for new housing estate in Moycullen village

Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Moycullen village. Ardent Property Investment LTD is seeking permission for 37 homes off Church Road, o...

Developer appeals to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of antenna and dishes on Knocknacarra building

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of planning permission to keep a range of antenna and dishes on a building in Knocknacarr...