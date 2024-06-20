Plans lodged for 64 new homes in Claregalway

Planning permission is being sought for a new development of 64 homes in Claregalway.

Valcris Ltd is looking to build on a site at Droim na Gaoithe, behind a planned Lidl supermarket, which has been approved by An Bord Pleanala.

Primary access would be through Lakeview, with pedestrian links also planned for the northwest side onto the Lidl site.

The homes would be a mix of three and two bed townhouses, duplexes and apartments across 7 blocks, up to three stories in height.

County planners are due to make a decision in August.