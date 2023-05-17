Plans lodged for 64 new homes in Athenry town

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for 64 new homes in Athenry town.

The homes would be across two separate developments led by Laurem Construction Ltd

The bulk of the homes would be in a proposed new estate on the outskirts of Athenry town, near the existing Pairc na hAbhainn estate

It would consist of 49 houses in four, three and two-bed units

Meanwhile, Laurem Construction is also seeking permission for a further 15 homes a short distance away

They would be located at the rear of the existing Abbey Glen estate in a mix of four, three and two-bed units

A decision is due next month by county planners on both applications