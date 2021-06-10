Plans lodged for 345 build to rent apartments at Crown Square in Mervue

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for 345 ‘build to rent’ apartments at Crown Square in the east of the city.

The development is led by Crown Square Developments Ltd and would be located at Monivea Road and Joyce’s Road, Mervue.

The residential ‘Build to Rent’ scheme includes 345 apartments, an increase of 57 apartments when compared to the previously permitted scheme under a prior application.

Over various blocks, there would be 86 one-beds, 240 two-beds and 19 three-bed units.

The plan also provides for a neighbourhood facility comprising retail and pharmacy units.

There would also be a crèche and fitness/leisure facility.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue its decision in September