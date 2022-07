Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a housing development in Tuam consisting of 27 homes.

The development would be part of completion works at the unfinished “Tir an Choir” housing estate to the south of the town centre.

It would involve the construction of a mix of 3 and 4-bed terrace and semi-detached homes.

The proposed development is led by Limekin Construction – with a decision from county planners due by the end of August.