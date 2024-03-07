Galway Bay FM

7 March 2024

Plans lodged for 20 new homes in Rahoon

Plans have been lodged for 20 new homes in Rahoon.

The project, led by Goaley Crescent Contracts Limited, would be a mix of terraced homes and apartments at Letteragh Road.

City planners are due to make a decision in April.

