30 January 2024

Plans for new housing estate of 74 homes in Claregalway

Plans have been lodged for a new housing estate in Claregalway of 74 homes.

The project, led by O’ Malley construction, would be based at a site behind the existing Sli an Bhradain estate.

They’d be a mix of single and two-bed apartments, and three and four-bedroom homes.

Access would be through the existing entrance to Sli an Bhradain and Church View estates, and a new pedestrian access point would be created from Sli an Bhradain.

County planners are due to make a decision in March.

