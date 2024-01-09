Plans to convert iconic building at Francis Street into student accommodation

Plans have been lodged to convert a well-known building at Francis Street into student accommodation.

The white brick building known as “The Gatehouse” is located next to the Franciscan Abbey Church and previously formed part of the Sisters of Mercy institutional grounds.

The developer, Trinity Properties, says it’s been underutilsed for years and has been in a bad state of repair for the past seven years.

They’re seeking permission to add a second story extension to the development, which would offer 9 ensuite bedrooms, a kitchen and living area.

City planners are due to make a decision in February.