Plans for windfarm at Maam Cross rejected by county planners

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a significant windfarm at Maam Cross in Connemara have been turned down by county planners.

The development would have seen six turbines constructed in the townlands of Tullaghmore, Tawnaghbeg, Tullaghaboy and Lurgan.

But county planners found the site is entirely located within an area classified as not normally permissible for windfarm development.

They also found that if built, it would have a negative impact on the surrounding landscape, as well as on designated scenic routes.

Other concerns included the potential for the windfarm to negatively affect traffic movements on the N59.