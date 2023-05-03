Plans for sports complex and new pitch at Glenamaddy GAA grounds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new sports complex and training pitch at the Glenamaddy GAA Club grounds.

The proposed complex would be located to the right hand side of the existing changing rooms.

The proposed new sports complex would include an indoor astroturf pitch, gym, dressing rooms, club room and toilet facilities.

Behind the complex would be a new playing pitch – with a new running and walking track running around the edge of both the new and existing pitch.

The current changing rooms would be retained for use as storage and match official changing rooms.

The plans also involve the demolition of the existing spectator stand and the construction of a replacement.

Other significant changes include upgrades to landscaping and car-parking, as well as bicycle shelters and improved lighting.

County planners are due to make a decision in June.