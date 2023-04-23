Plans for redesign of city bus network to be unveiled tomorrow

Plans for a redesign of the bus network in the city are to be unveiled tomorrow.

The National Transport Authority is hosting a special briefing at the Dean Hotel.

The redesign is a key element of the BusConnects Galway project, that seeks to transform public and active transport.

It’ll see a new 4km transport corridor created between Doughiska and the city centre, with more bus lanes, cycle lanes and pedestrian facilities.

But it’s unlikely to be completed until around 2028, or even beyond.

In the meantime, however, a plan has been drafted to improve the efficiency of the city bus network.

It’s been developed by a collaborative effort, involving the National Transport Authority, Galway City and County Councils, and local bus operators.

The plans will be unveiled at the Dean Hotel at 9.30am on Monday morning – marking the start of a public consultation process.