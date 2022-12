Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new year-round air-dome to be installed at Galway Lawn Tennis Club in Salthill.

It would replace an existing inflatable air-dome that is only in place at certain times of the year.

The new dome would be a maximum of 10.6 metres in height and would cover six playing courts.

Planners are due to make a decision in February. (15/2)