Plans for new school in Bullaun progess

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped construction on a new national school for Bullaun could begin before the end of this year.

The Department of Education has authorised the Board of Management at the school to begin the formal tendering process for the building of a new nine classroom school building.

A number of prefabs are in place to facilitate the 205 students at the school with an additional class being taught in the local community centre.

Local Deputy Ciaran Cannon says he’s hoping work on the new building will progress as soon as possible…