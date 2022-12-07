Plans for new school for Gort National School

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new school building for Gort National School.

The project will involve the demolition of the existing school buildings and all structures including play shelters.

In their place would be a new 2-storey primary school with 12 classrooms, 2 special educational needs classrooms, and a school hall.

There’d also be changes to the the main entrance gate, as well as road alignment works and new footpaths along the Tubber Road.

Planners are due to make a decision in January.