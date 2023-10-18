Galway Bay FM

18 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Plans for new pitch for Athenry Camogie Club refused by county planners

Share story:
Plans for new pitch for Athenry Camogie Club refused by county planners

County planners have rejected plans for a new pitch for Athenry Camogie Club.

The pitch would have been located at Moanbaun, around 2.5km northwest from the town centre.

The plans for the sand-based pitch, along with a new carpark and entrace roadway, are led by Carnaun Athenry Community Sports & Recreation Company.

It would cater for Athenry Camogie Club, which currently has no facility or grounds of its own, and uses those of other clubs.

The application argues for a club of over 500 members, it’s not sustainable in the longer term.

Previously, planning permission had been sought at a different site, but had to be withdrawn over environmental concerns.

But a considerable number of local objections were lodged against the latest plans – with issues including traffic levels, road safety, lack of connectivity, and impact on nearby homes.

One submission questioned if the pitch is even necessary, given existing facilities in the local area.

County planners have now rejected the plans on a number of grounds, including its “remote and disconnected” nature.

Share story:

Bus Éireann assessing options to improve peak-time performance on strained 404 service between Oranmore and Westside

Bus Éireann has confirmed it’s actively assessing options to improve peak-time performance on the 404 bus route between Oranmore and Westside. As c...

Aughrim students collect 90,000 batteries in recycling competition

Pupils in St Catherine’s National School in Aughrim are encouraging other schools to take part in this year’s WEEE battery recycling competition. ...

TG4 documentary tells life story of Redemptorist priest from Attymon

A TG4 documentary airing tonight gives a personal insight to the life of Redemptorist priest Tony Flannery, who is native of Attymon. Tony was suspended f...

Two High Court judges attend launch of University of Galway Law Review

Two High Court judges – Honorable Mr. Justices Rory Mulcahy and Tony O’Connor – have attended the launch of the second volume of the Uni...