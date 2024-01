Plans for new estate of 38 homes in Moycullen

lanning permission is being sought for a significant development of 38 new homes in Moycullen.

The project, led by Ardent Property Investment Ltd, would be based at a site at Ballyquirke West.

The most common units would be apartments and terraced houses – and there’d also be 4 commerical units fronting onto Church Road.

County planners are due to make a decision in February.