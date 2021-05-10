Plans for new Educate Together secondary school in city still at site selection stage

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister has confirmed that plans for a new Educate Together secondary school on the east side of the city are still at site selection stage.

The matter was raised in the Seanad by Senator Pauline O’ Reilly, who raised ongoing capacity issues at the current temporary school near Galway Crystal.

In late 2018, Educate Together was awarded patronage for a new thousand pupil secondary school to be based on the east side of the city, potentially as far out as Oranmore.

The interim school at Murrough was established in September 2019 and remains the only Educate Together secondary school across the entire county.

Senator O’ Reilly pointed out that due to space limitations, intake is severely limited for the next school year – and there may be no intake at all in 2022.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Pauline O’ Reilly said some clarity is urgently needed on the progress being made on the new thousand pupil school.

Speaking in response, Education Minister Norma Foley said her department is still examining potential sites for the new school.

