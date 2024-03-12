Plans for new cemetery in Claregalway going back to the drawing board

Plans for a new cemetery in Claregalway appear to be going back to the drawing board.

A meeting at County Hall this week saw engineers admit that a previously chosen site at Rockwood is likely unsuitable due to access issues.

That location – near Whiriskey Refrigeration – was extremely unpopular with locals due to its distance from the village and lack of parking spaces.

And it was indicated to Councillor Albert Dolan this week that a new site will now be sought.

David Nevin spoke to him after the meeting.