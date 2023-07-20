Plans for new apartment block in Oranmore opposite Oran Town Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought for a new block of apartments in the centre of Oranmore.

Kenny Developments Contracting Limited is seeking permission for the development at Station Road, opposite Oran Town Centre.

The development would involve the demolition of a home known as “Mount Vernon” beside the existing bus stop.

In its place would be a three story block consisting of single and two bed apartments, and several three bed duplex units.

County planners will make a decision in August.