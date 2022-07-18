Plans for new ambulance base at Recess in Connemara at “advanced” stage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new ambulance base at Recess in Connemara are now at an “advanced” stage with a planning application due shortly.

That’s according to a response given in the Dáil to Galway West Deputies Catherine Connolly, Mairead Farrell, and Eamon O’ Cuiv.

It was noted that while an extra ambulance and staff were allocated last year following a long-running local campaign, there’s been less progress on the new base to accommodate them locally.

Deputy Catherine Connolly paid tribute to local campaigners for their efforts in recent years.