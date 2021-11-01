Plans for new 50 bed block at Portiuncula Hospital progress

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: The HSE has confirmed that the contract for a new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is to be awarded early next year.

With a budget of around €15m, the 4,000 square metre ward block will include a 50 bed unit and link corridor.

Like many other capital projects, the expansion has encountered delays as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the INMO, 329 patients were on trolleys at the Ballinasloe hospital last month.

Roscommon Galway TD Denis Naughten says the HSE has also confirmed that the project has also made provision for a future potential 50 bed ward block which would have a huge impact on managing overcrowding issues.