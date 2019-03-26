Plans for modular theatres at Merlin Park to be delayed by number of months

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The building of modular theatres at Merlin Park is to be delayed by a number of months.

The HSE has confirmed that it has terminated its letter of intent to the provider of the orthopaedic surgery theatres at Merlin Park.

The HSE states it has failed to reach an agreement with the supplier on the terms of the contract – despite the elapse of a significant time period.

Assistant National Director and Estates manager Joe Hoare told today’s Health Forum meeting that the current procurement method has not worked and they will be now looking at an alternative mechanism – and whether it will be a capital or rental investment.

Joe Hoare states as both parties are unable to agree, it is in the best interests of the project to end the contract with the provider.

He insists that only a couple of months will be lost.

He also states that the HSE hopes to make use of the current planning application as part of the revised strategy.

The Estates manager says he hopes planning permission will be granted by this summer.

Councillor Padraig Conneely says says the announcement has confirmed his worst fears.

Five weeks ago, Galway City Council raise concerns about the ecological impact of the modular build development would have on Merlin Woods and sought further information.

To date, the HSE has yet to respond.

The body has 6 months to respond to the council regarding further information.