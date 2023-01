Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a mixed-use development in Athenry that would include a considerable number of homes.

The project, led by RHOC Athenry Ltd, would be based at Caheroyn Road.

It’d be a mixed-use office, enterprise and residential development within 4 blocks.

There’d be 32 apartments in a mix of single-bed and two-bed units, as well as offices, start-up units and an Enterprise Centre.

Planners are due to make a decision in February