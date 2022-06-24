Plans for major apartment block at former Ó hUiginn site in Shantalla

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s plans for a major apartment block at the former site of Ó hUiggin Hardware in Shantalla.

The development would include 86 apartments as well as a creche and café.

The plan is led by Sean Talamh Development Limited and would involve the demolition of the existing store and storage yard.

In their place would be an 86-unit apartment block – consisting of 21 one-bedroom units, 59 two-bedroom, and 6 three-bedroom.

They’d range in height from 3 to 5 storeys – and there’d also be a creche facility with outdoor play area and a cafe with outdoor seating.

There’ll also be an upgrading of the existing pedestrian laneway known as Red Lane, as well as 97 car parking spaces and storage space for almost 200 bicycles.

A decision is due from city planners in August.