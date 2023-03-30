Plans for luxury “habitable treehouse” overlooking Killary Fjord rejected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a luxury “habitable treehouse” overlooking Killary Fjord in North Connemara have been rejected.

The commercial treehouse would have been located on the grounds of the estate of the Killary Adventure Company.

It was billed as a luxury escape from normal life for guests – and would have accommodated up to four people.

But the plans have now been rejected by county planners, largely on environmental grounds.

They weren’t satisfied that the treehouse wouldn’t impact on nearby SAC’s – the Twelve Bens, Garraun Complex, Maumturk Mountains and Mweelrea/Sheeffry/Erriff Complex.