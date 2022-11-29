Plans for Lidl in Portumna rejected by county planners

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new Lidl supermarket in Portumna have been rejected by county planners.

The plans would have transformed a greenfield site at Clonfert Avenue – with access points at Clonfert Avenue and Dominic Street

A number of local submissions were lodged against the plans from local property owners and businesses.

A submission was also made by Galway Cycling Campaign, as well as an existing local supermarket.

Now, county planners have rejected the plans on two main grounds.

They deemed the proposed vehicle entrance on Dominic Street to be unsatisfactory due to insufficent sightlines.

Concerns were also raised over the potential for turning movements to interfere with the safety and free flow of traffic.

Planners also found the proposed layout of the overall development would not adequately reflect or reinforce the existing urban form of the town centre.