Plans for Lidl in Claregalway rejected by county planners

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a Lidl supermarket in Claregalway have been rejected by county planners.

Lidl submitted a planning application in May last year, for a new supermarket at a greenfield site on the N83.

But later in the year, county planners requested more information, citing a number of concerns.

They included flood concerns, potential road safety issues, and the development failing to integrate with the town centre in a proper manner.

There were also submissions from local residents groups expressing concern that it could lead to even worse traffic conditions.

Now, county manners have issued their final decision, rejecting the project.

They weren’t satisfied that the site wouldn’t be at risk of flooding – and had an associated concern over potential impact on local areas of conservation.

They also took issue with the location on the N83 – finding it would pose a traffic hazard and be a danger to public safety.

Planners also felt the design, scale and layout of the planned Lidl store failed to align with the existing urban form of Claregalway.