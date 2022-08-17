Plans for leisure centre and swimming pool in Loughrea turned down

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Plans for a new leisure centre and swimming pool in Loughrea have been turned down by county planners.

The centre would have been located at Athenry Road near the Loughrea Hotel and Spa.

[The plans are led by Atlantic Troy Limited, a subsidiary of Supermacs, which operates the Loughrea Hotel and Spa. .

The proposed centre – which would have been linked to the hotel – would include a swimming pool, children’s pool, jacuzzi and gym.

But county planners have rejected the plans – finding the proposal is both car and roads dominated, and fails to provide active street frontage.

They also found the amount of car parking was significantly excessive – and would discourage a modal shift from the private car to more sustainable modes of transport.

Planners were also not satisfied that the application was made by a person who has sufficient legal estate of interest in the entirety of the land needed.

They noted integral parts of the development like entrance, footpath, pedestrian crossings, drainage, landscaping and lighting are on lands outside the control of the applicant.

Ref: 22/1508]